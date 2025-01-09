Congress high command accused of anti-SC/ST stance by Minister Rajanna

Jarkiholi dinner meet led to confusion: Min

Rajanna said, “Schoolchildren belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are not getting scholarships. Those who have taken seats under the management quota (in colleges) are not being given admission in hostels. The meeting was called to discuss these issues. Are they (high command) against the SCs and STs?”

“Giving a political colour to the meeting called to discuss issues faced by SC/ST students and objecting to it is nothing but doing injustice to these communities,” he said.

The recent dinner meeting hosted by Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi in Belagavi led to confusion in the party. Considering this, the high command sought to postpone the meeting called by Dr Parameshwara as it did not want any confusion in the party. Hence, the meeting has been postponed and not cancelled, he said.

He said just before or after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s cabinet meeting in MM Hills on February 13, the meeting of SC/ST legislators and MPs will be held.