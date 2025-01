BENGALURU: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has postponed the much-awaited docking of two satellites under the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission citing that the drift of one satellite towards the other was “more than expected”.

Earlier, the exercise was scheduled to take place on January 7, but was postponed to January 9. However, on Wednesday evening, ISRO took to X, stating: “Initiated the drift on the Spacecraft-A to move closer from 500m to 225m.”

Following this, another post read: “While making a maneuver to reach 22m between satellites the drift was found to be more than expected, post non-visibility period. The planned docking for tomorrow (January 9) is postponed. Satellites are safe (sic).”

On December 30, 2024, ISRO PSLV-C-60 launched two satellites at an inclination of 55 degrees to the equator. The SpaDeX mission, undertaken at the cost of Rs 375 crore, was aimed at achieving a successful autonomous docking of two unmanned spacecraft in space — SDX01, known as Chaser, and SDX02, called Target, each weighing 220 Kg.

They were released at intervals with the Chaser having a marginally higher velocity than the Target spacecraft to enable the former to close in on the latter and dock on January 7.