Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim meet in Belagavi on Jan 21

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday informed that the ‘Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Samvidhan’ convention, and unveiling of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, will be held on January 21 at Belagavi. It was to be held on December 27 but was deferred due to the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Addressing a press conference, he said high command leaders, including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other leaders will participate.

A booklet on the moments and resolutions of the 1924 Congress plenary, presided over by Gandhi, and two other books will also be released on the occasion.

All MLAs would be invited for the unveiling of the statue, which will take place in the morning, while the convention would be held later. MLAs and party leaders will hold meetings on January 15 and 16 to mobilise workers for the Belagavi event, he said.

“Gandhi Bharat programme will be held throughout the year. Former US president Barack Obama can’t be invited for a party event, but will be invited for a government programme, and CM Siddaramaiah has also written a letter regarding this,” he said.

KPCC meeting on Jan 13

Shivakumar said the Congress party’s general body meeting will be held on January 13. It will be followed by a KPCC office-bearers’ meeting.