Karnataka HC dismisses pleas for reservation to women advocates in AAB elections

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday dismissed a batch of petitions filed for directions for reservation for women advocates in the governing council and managing committee of Advocates' Association of Bengaluru in the election scheduled to be held on February 2.

Justice R Devdas dismissed the petitions filed by the Karnataka Federation of Women Lawyers, advocate Deeksha N Amrutesh and others seeking directions for 33 per cent reservation for women candidates in the ensuing elections to be held to the AAB for the year 2025-28.

However, the court said that it is open for the petitioners to approach the Supreme Court which is dealing with the issue of reservation for women in all Bar Associations across the country.

The court stated that the final voter's list was published on January 2, 2025, and the calendar of events was issued on Wednesday. Therefore, the code of conduct has come into operation already. Having regards to the settled position of law, no courts can pass any order which would interfere in the process of election. Under such circumstances, it is impermissible for this court to issue directions to AAB and the High Power Committee to provide certain posts to women without any provision in the bylaws, the court said.