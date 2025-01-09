Karnataka man dies by suicide after being denied insurance benefits under PM-JAY; Centre seeks report

NEW DELHI: The Centre has sought a report from the Karnataka government after a 72-year-old Bengaluru man allegedly died by suicide after being denied treatment under the AB-PMJAY scheme.

According to official sources, the National Health Authority (NHA) has sought a report from the State Health Authority.

National Health Authority is responsible for implementing India's flagship public health insurance/assurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

According to reports, the man was diagnosed with gastric cancer, and died by suicide on December 25, after he was denied treatment under the scheme.