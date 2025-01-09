Karnataka man dies by suicide after being denied insurance benefits under PM-JAY; Centre seeks report

NEW DELHI: The Centre has sought a report from the Karnataka government after a 72-year-old Bengaluru man allegedly died by suicide after being denied treatment under the AB-PMJAY scheme.
According to official sources, the National Health Authority (NHA) has sought a report from the State Health Authority.
National Health Authority is responsible for implementing India's flagship public health insurance/assurance scheme, Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).
According to reports, the man was diagnosed with gastric cancer, and died by suicide on December 25, after he was denied treatment under the scheme.
The man, a retired state government employee, was a cancer patient and died 15 days after the disease was identified.
Report revealed that he was depressed after being denied Rs. 5 lakh cover under the AB-PM-JAY senior citizen scheme. However, the state has claimed that the scheme, which has been extended to senior citizens above 70 years, is yet to be implemented.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the scheme. It enables senior citizens and aged above for free treatment in hospitals.
Under the scheme, senior citizens will also get a separate Ayushman Vaya Vandana card.
AB PM-JAY provides Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation and Rs 55 crore for individuals corresponding to 12.34 crore families.
With the expansion, six crore senior citizens and around 4.5 crore families will be covered.