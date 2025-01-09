Minister HDK meets Minister Gadkari, STRR project to go before evaluation panel

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Wednesday, regarding the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) project, aimed at reducing Bengaluru’s traffic congestion.

Kumaraswamy said Gadkari had assured that the project proposal would soon be presented to the Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC) for evaluation and be implemented at the earliest.

STRR project was initially launched in 2013 but faced delays owing to various reasons. It is designed to connect eight industrial towns surrounding Bengaluru, including Dobbaspet, Doddaballapur, Devanahalli, Sulibele, Hoskote, Anekal, Kanakapura, Ramanagara and Magadi.