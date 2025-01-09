Minister HDK meets Minister Gadkari, STRR project to go before evaluation panel

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Wednesday, regarding the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) project, aimed at reducing Bengaluru’s traffic congestion.
Kumaraswamy said Gadkari had assured that the project proposal would soon be presented to the Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC) for evaluation and be implemented at the earliest.
STRR project was initially launched in 2013 but faced delays owing to various reasons. It is designed to connect eight industrial towns surrounding Bengaluru, including Dobbaspet, Doddaballapur, Devanahalli, Sulibele, Hoskote, Anekal, Kanakapura, Ramanagara and Magadi.
This four-to-six-lane controlled-access road will also connect to the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway and Hosur in Tamil Nadu, ensuring smooth transportation. STRR also aims to prevent heavy vehicles transporting industrial goods from entering Bengaluru city, thereby decongesting urban traffic, stated a press release.
Kumaraswamy said Gadkari had instructed the authorities to expedite disbursement of compensation to farmers for land acquisition. The project will span approximately 135km in Karnataka, and the estimated cost is Rs 4,750 crore. “This ambitious initiative by the Central government to reduce Bengaluru’s traffic congestion will be a significant contribution to industrial growth,” Kumaraswamy said.