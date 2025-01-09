MSIL enters travel market, launches affordable tourism packages, online bookings

BENGALURU: Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL) revived its lesser known tourism vertical, and will soon start online booking services to compete with private firms.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil on Wednesday launched domestic tourism packages costing Rs 20,000, and bookings to international destinations. A senior MSIL official said, “The tourism vertical is one of six operated by MSIL. It is like a private agency but not many are aware of this. For many years, MSIL was making bookings for government officials and agencies as it has permissions and grants from all stakeholders concerned.

But recovering payments from government agencies was a problem and we were suffering losses. Taking one last chance, we have decided to go public again with services to match modern needs.”

Tenders have been called to start online booking services. A call centre with 10 lines has been set up (080-45888882, 9353645921) and existing offices in Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi are also being revived. “Customised packages for people of all economic groups will be drawn up for domestic and international tours.