MSIL enters travel market, launches affordable tourism packages, online bookings

BENGALURU: Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL) revived its lesser known tourism vertical, and will soon start online booking services to compete with private firms.
Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil on Wednesday launched domestic tourism packages costing Rs 20,000, and bookings to international destinations. A senior MSIL official said, “The tourism vertical is one of six operated by MSIL. It is like a private agency but not many are aware of this. For many years, MSIL was making bookings for government officials and agencies as it has permissions and grants from all stakeholders concerned.
But recovering payments from government agencies was a problem and we were suffering losses. Taking one last chance, we have decided to go public again with services to match modern needs.”
Tenders have been called to start online booking services. A call centre with 10 lines has been set up (080-45888882, 9353645921) and existing offices in Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi are also being revived. “Customised packages for people of all economic groups will be drawn up for domestic and international tours.
Trips will be economical if groups comprise 20-25 people,” the official said. Patil said MSIL will address affordability with quality, ensuring safety, comfort and reliability for the public. “A standout feature is the Kitchen Concept, which guarantees homely, hygienic food for group travellers. MSIL’s reputation as a government enterprise ensures trust and reliability,” he added.
For individual travellers, particularly senior citizens, MSIL will offer door-to-door pick and drop facility. MSIL has also introduced EMI schemes to help people travel. A scheme allowing government employees 50 per cent upfront payment and instalment clearance post travel is also available.
MSIL will offer coastal, eco tourism and religious tours to destinations like Kashi, Ayodhya, Puri and Adi Kailasa. International destinations will include Dubai, Singapore, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand and Europe. Special student tour packages are also being drawn up. For the lower middle-class, MSIL will launch packages combining train and local bus travel with meals.
Commercial ventures
To improve the chit fund scheme, MSIL is chalking out plans to increase annual transactions from the existing Rs 250 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.
Patil said of 200 liquor shops identified for upgradation, 63 have already been revamped, resulting in a three-fold revenue increase.