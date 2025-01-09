No need to fear SC/ST leaders' dinner meetings: Satish Jarkiholi

BELAGAVI: Even as a controversy is raging over dinner meetings being planned by some top Congress leaders from SC/ST communities, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Wednesday said that no one, be it Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar or others, should panic over meetings planned by a section of Congress leaders. “Attempts will be made to convince the party top brass before holding such meetings,” he said.

Speaking to a section of media in Bengaluru on Wednesday, he said ups and downs are common in politics and it should not be considered as somebody’s victory or loss.

On objections raised to the dinner meeting planned at the residence of Home Minister G Parameshwara, he said, “At times, we (SC/ST leaders) are the winners, while at other times, others gain an upper hand. Such unexpected clashes and differences between leaders always exist in politics,’’ he said.

He wondered why anyone should have needless fears about meetings being held by MLAs and ministers from SC/ST communities. “We have dinner in our meetings and we have our own agenda here. Why should someone fear our meetings,’’ he added.

On the meeting planned by Parameshwara, to which he was invited, Satish said he was not aware of the purpose or agenda of the meeting. He said he would discuss with Parameshwara this issue and also why the meeting was postponed.