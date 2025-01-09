Private companies should provide employment to local youth: Kolar MP M Mallesh Babu

KOLAR: The Major companies and even small sectors functioning in the Narasapur and Vemgal Industrial Hub in Kolar should accommodate local youth to solve unemployment in the district, said JDS-BJP Alliance party Kolar Member of Parliament M Mallesh Babu.

Speaking to TNIE he said, the issue has was taken up at the Disha meeting. He called upon Kolar Deputy Commissioner Dr M R Ravi to call for a meeting of all the chiefs of the units and instruct them to provide jobs to local youths on a priority basis in the district, as there are thousands of skilled workers and graduates. They should be immediately enrolled, he said.

Mallesh Babu added, it has come to his notice that some industries functioning in the district are granting Corporate Social Responsibility Funds to other states. He said they should come forward to release the funds for all the legislature segments of Kolar by informing concerned legislators and senior officers of the district administration to concentrate on more development works across the district he said.

He added that more industries should be established in the district and assured that he is ready to support them with all schemes of the union government.

Mallesh Babu said during the forming of the Chennai-Bengaluru highway Corridor roads, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) transported tonnes of materials and mud through Major District Roads. They transported additional tonnes against the road capacity which caused damage to the district road and state highway to an extent of sixty kilometres.

In connection with this, the Kolar Executive Engineer had written a letter to the NHAI in December last year, stating that the NHAI should immediately respond and asphalt the damaged road.

Mallesh Babu said Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna in the district covers only 18 per cent of total farmers but it should cover all farmers. The scheme will benefit them if they face losses in the crop.

Deputy Commissioner Ravi assured that all farmers will be covered in the scheme, adding that the Jal Jeevan Mission should also be completed in the places where it has not been taken up by calling re-tender.

Mallesh Babu said during the Disha meeting he instructed the officials to submit a detail report on the progress taken and said apart from politics, he wants the Kolar Parliamentary Constituency should be uplifted with all the developments and also said he is ready to co-operate fully with the state government in respect of development works he said.