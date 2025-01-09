Six Naxals surrender before Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Six Naxals, including four women, surrendered before Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here on Wednesday.

This is the largest number of Naxals surrendering in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah declared Karnataka as a Naxal-free state following this development.

The surrendered Naxals are Latha Mundagaru of Chikkamagaluru, Sundari Kuthlur of Dakshina Kannada, Vanajakshi Balehole of Chikkamagaluru, Mareppa Aroli of Raichur, K Vasanth of Vellore in Tamil Nadu, and Jeesha of Wayanad in Kerala.

They were brought to Bengaluru under tight police security from Chikkamagaluru, where the surrender function was planned earlier.

Latha Mundagaru symbolically placed her olive-green uniform before the CM and submitted a petition containing 18 demands.