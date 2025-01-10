154 acres acquired near Ballari for Jeans Park: Minister MB Patil

BENGALURU: Industries Minister MB Patil announced on Thursday that the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) will establish a Jeans Park near Ballari. The government has acquired 154 acres of land for the project to fulfil the assurance made by AICC leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said.

Patil said globally-renowned companies are expected to establish their presence in the proposed park at Sajanjeerayanakote, near Ballari, and political uncertainty in Bangladesh has created an opportunity to bolster the jeans industry here.

“The unstable situation in Bangladesh has prompted investors and exporters to explore alternatives, and Ballari has emerged as a favourable destination. We aim to capitalise on this by attracting significant investments in the denim segment,” the minister stated.

A statement from the minister’s office said Ballari is home to over 500 jeans manufacturing units, which generate tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs. The Industries Department plans to develop the area into an organised export hub with assistance from the Textiles Department, the minister said, adding that a meeting will soon be held with the textiles minister to discuss possible incentive options for jeans manufacturing units.

During his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi assured that a jeans park would be set up, and subsequently, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the initiative in the state budget. Patil added that the current geopolitical situation is conducive to realising this vision.