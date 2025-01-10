BJP plans ‘Bhima Sangama’ campaign as counter to Congress’s ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ rally

BENGALURU: With the Congress pulling out all stops to nail the BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue of the latter’s statement in the Rajya Sabha that “it has become a ‘fashion’ to chant Dr BR Ambedkar’s name”, the saffron party in Karnataka is planning its own counter move by launching the ‘Bhima Sangama’ campaign.

This has been interpreted as a counter to the Congress’s ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ rally, slated to be held in Belagavi on January 21, apparently to woo the masses who have high regard for Mahatma Gandhi, Dr Ambedkar and the Constitution.

The ‘Bhima Sangama’ coincides with the BJP’s two-month campaign ‘Namma Samvidhana Namma Hemme’ (Our Constitution is Our Pride) that started on Novermber 26, 2024 (Constitution Day), and concludes on Republic Day, this year.

BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh elaborated on the plan at the ‘Samvidhana Sanmana Dina’ programme held at the party office here on Thursday. Every MLA and MP of the state should invite at least 50 Dalit families, not BJP workers, in their constituencies for a get-together at their homes. They should mingle like family members, cook and dine together.

‘Bhima Sangama’ would be organised anytime, but should be finished by January 25, as the party has other plans for January 26, and thereafter, as to how to steer it further.