BJP plans ‘Bhima Sangama’ campaign as counter to Congress’s ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ rally

BENGALURU: With the Congress pulling out all stops to nail the BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue of the latter’s statement in the Rajya Sabha that “it has become a ‘fashion’ to chant Dr BR Ambedkar’s name”, the saffron party in Karnataka is planning its own counter move by launching the ‘Bhima Sangama’ campaign.
This has been interpreted as a counter to the Congress’s ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ rally, slated to be held in Belagavi on January 21, apparently to woo the masses who have high regard for Mahatma Gandhi, Dr Ambedkar and the Constitution.
The ‘Bhima Sangama’ coincides with the BJP’s two-month campaign ‘Namma Samvidhana Namma Hemme’ (Our Constitution is Our Pride) that started on Novermber 26, 2024 (Constitution Day), and concludes on Republic Day, this year.
BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh elaborated on the plan at the ‘Samvidhana Sanmana Dina’ programme held at the party office here on Thursday. Every MLA and MP of the state should invite at least 50 Dalit families, not BJP workers, in their constituencies for a get-together at their homes. They should mingle like family members, cook and dine together.
‘Bhima Sangama’ would be organised anytime, but should be finished by January 25, as the party has other plans for January 26, and thereafter, as to how to steer it further.
At the block level, gatherings should be arranged where the Preamble of the Constitution would be read out. Santhosh, who has tasked MLAs and MPs for the same, also warned that those who ignore the given instructions would face action and even miss the party’s ticket in the next elections, sources told TNIE.
The campaign has an objective to create awareness among Dalits, especially the Ambedkarites, that the BJP and its leadership are not averse to them or to Ambedkar and the Constitution. Besides, the saffron party wants to send out a message that it supports eradication of the practice of ‘untouchability’. Gandhi had launched his mission in this regard during the Freedom Struggle.
An awareness would also be created as to how the Congress had ill-treated Ambedkar, by defeating him in the polls and not even giving land for his burial in New Delhi.
The Grand Old Party amended the Constitution 106 times, whereas the BJP did it a mere 22 times, former minister N Mahesh told reporters. He also pointed out that former prime minister Indira Gandhi made Amendments (38, 39, 40, 41 & 42) and kept the Constitution in suspension for 21 months by imposing the Emergency. “The Congress set a false narrative against the BJP, and we will reveal the truth,” he said.