Dalit teenager beaten to death in Karnataka over relationship with a upper caste woman

An 18-year-old Dalit man was beaten to death by the family of a woman, belonging to an upper caste, over their relationship in Bidar, police said on Thursday, adding that the accused have been arrested.

The victim has been identified as Sumit Kumar, a first-year BSc student at the Government First Grade College in Kamalanagar. He was allegedly in a relationship with an 18-year-old woman from the Gawli community. Both were residents of Kushanoor village.

The woman's father and brother attacked Sumit Kumar on January 5. Sumit Kumar was critically injured and referred to a hospital in Latur, Maharashtra, whre he succumbed on Tuesday night.

The accused, Kishan Gawli (55), and Rahul Gawli (24) were arrested by the Kushanoor police. Subsequently, they were produced in a court and remanded in custody.