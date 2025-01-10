DKS gets Dr G Parameshwara’s dinner meet shelved, proves a point to Siddaramaiah camp

BENGALURU: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who is also KPCC president, appears to have proved his equation with the party high command by getting Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara to defer the SC/ST legislators’ meeting. This could help him strategise and stake claim for the CM’s post in future.

While Parameshwara, Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna and Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa asserted that the meeting has only been postponed and will be held in the near future, the party high command is bound to keep tabs on such meetings.

According to sources, Shivakumar too has the backing of a sizeable number of legislators and it may go up as he has plans to take some SC/ST legislators, such as Malavalli MLA Narendraswamy, into confidence in Old Mysuru region. Already, Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa, who is nurturing the dream of becoming deputy CM, is in Shivakumar’s good books, and Anekal MLA Shivanna, Nelamangala MLA Srinivas and others have openly identified with his camp.

His masterstroke came as a setback to Parameshwara, who wanted to win over SC/ST MLAs, suggested by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

“The party’s top brass realised his organisational skill which was why it roped him in to announce the ‘Pyari Didi’ guarantee for women ahead of the Delhi polls. He is unlikely to step down as KPCC president anytime soon,” Congress insiders observed.

But the turn of events within the Congress gave an indication of a change in guard after Siddaramaiah’s 30-month tenure. “The Siddaramaiah faction wants to improve its bargaining power by hosting such dinners. The camp will also raise its voice for a Dalit CM,” remarked a party leader.