Karnataka government shifts cabinet meeting to Nandi Hills due to logistical challenges

BENGALURU: In a surprising development, the ruling Congress has decided to shift the venue of its cabinet meeting to be held on January 16 from Malai Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamarajanagar district to Nandi Hills near Bengaluru.

Although it was decided to hold the meeting in MM Hills with an aim to decentralise decision-making and overcome regional imbalance, the location hit a major hurdle: logistics. After a study of various factors by chief secretary Shalini Rajneesh and her team, the government decided to shift the venue to the iconic Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapur district.

Asked if the government would give up the idea of holding a cabinet meeting in MM Hills, the chief secretary said, “No no, we have not given up the idea, we will hold it there next time.’’

Considering the travel time of 4.5 hours, the poor road condition and infrastructure in MM Hills, the administration decided to shift the venue to Nandi Hills, which is an hour’s drive from Bengaluru.

For Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, January 16 promises to be an action-packed day. Before the cabinet meeting, he will attend the Congress Legislature Party meeting on January 14 and then head to New Delhi on January 15 for the inauguration of AICC’s office.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s engagements, especially his visits to temples, have sparked speculation over his political ambitions.

Sources revealed that swanky cars or Volvo buses are likely to be used. The CM and his ministers are expected to travel together in one bus, while officials will take another. Other staff will travel by cars and other vehicles.