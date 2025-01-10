Over a lakh to attend Ganiga Festival in Bengaluru on January 11

KOLAR: Over a lakh people are expected to attend the Ganiga Festival which is scheduled to be held on January 11, 2025, at Sree Kshethra Taileshwara Ganiga Maha Sansthan Math in Bengaluru, said P G Vijaya Kumar, State president of Akhil Karnataka Jyoti Nagar Vaishya Ganiga Sangha.
Speaking to the media, at Mulbagal, he said, one lakh people of the community with their family members are expected to attend the programme and it is nothing but the festival of every family.
He also said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar are to attend the programme. Many other ministers are also participating in the festival.
Vijaya Kumar said the community people will also submit memorandum demanding various issues of the community. All preparations have been made to ensure a successful programme. Some of those who have settled overseas have already reached to Bengaluru to participate in the programme.
He added that it has also been decided to celebrate the second anniversary of the enthronement of Sri Sri Purnanandapuri Maha Swami and the inauguration of the lecture hall, school building and prasad house buildings. A book on Sadan Sura B J Puttaswamy, the golden edition, Ganiga Surya Granth will also be released on the occasion.
Kumar also said the head of the Ganiga Math, Sri Sri Purnananda Puri Maha Swami, has sacrificed everything and is working for the development of the community, and he will submit a request to the government to provide facilities including the establishment of the Ganiga Development Corporation in the state office bearers including Prakash and others were present.