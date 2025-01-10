Over a lakh to attend Ganiga Festival in Bengaluru on January 11

KOLAR: Over a lakh people are expected to attend the Ganiga Festival which is scheduled to be held on January 11, 2025, at Sree Kshethra Taileshwara Ganiga Maha Sansthan Math in Bengaluru, said P G Vijaya Kumar, State president of Akhil Karnataka Jyoti Nagar Vaishya Ganiga Sangha.

Speaking to the media, at Mulbagal, he said, one lakh people of the community with their family members are expected to attend the programme and it is nothing but the festival of every family.

He also said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar are to attend the programme. Many other ministers are also participating in the festival.

Vijaya Kumar said the community people will also submit memorandum demanding various issues of the community. All preparations have been made to ensure a successful programme. Some of those who have settled overseas have already reached to Bengaluru to participate in the programme.