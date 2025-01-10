Provide more funds for government schools in budget: PAFRE urges CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: The People’s Alliance for Fundamental Right to Education has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to prioritise public schools in the upcoming state budget. The association demanded an increase in funding to improve government schools and ensure that all children, especially those from poor backgrounds, get quality education.

In a letter to the CM, Niranjanaradhya VP, a development educationist and coordinator of PAFRE, pointed out several key areas that need attention. These include hiring more teachers for primary and secondary schools, and ensuring that free bicycles are given to children, especially girls, who missed out on them for the last four years.

PAFRE also wanted the state to act on a 2017 report from the Kannada Development Authority on how to strengthen government schools. They are calling for funds to be allocated to improve school infrastructure as many schools still lack basic facilities like classrooms, teachers and teaching aids.

The letter also highlighted that RTE Act is not being fully followed in the state, with only 26.3% of schools meeting its standards. PAFRE is asking the government to create a clear plan to implement the RTE, form a committee to oversee it and extend free education from pre-primary to Class 12. The association also demanded stronger laws to stop child labour and ensure that pre-primary education is available in all government schools.

The Karnataka Government College Teachers’ Association has written to Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar, seeking the immediate filling of vacant positions in the Department of Collegiate Education.