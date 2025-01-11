Akashvani Dharwad celebrates 75 years as cultural icon of North Karnataka

DHARWAD : This year marks the 75th anniversary of Akashvani Dharwad, a cultural icon of North Karnataka’s oral tradition.

A unique voice of the 20th century, the broadcasting service was launched with the rendition of India’s national song ‘Vande Mataram’, by a team led by Pandit Bhimsen Joshi.

Akashvani Dharwad was the beloved medium of acclaimed artistes like Da Ra Bendre, Mallikarjun Mansur, Rajguru, Chennaveera Kanavi, Girish Karnad, Balappa, Gangubai Hangal and many others. Radio legends like Kaka, Nani Kaka and Akkamma became special stars, especially among rural audiences.

Bendre Ajja, while walking through the streets of Sadhanakeri after dinner on Wednesdays, would listen to plays aired on radio before reaching home. Even today, many start their daily activities with the ‘Vandana Chintana’ broadcast.

“In the 21st century, amid the dominance of modern media, the radio seems to struggle to retain its charm and connect, especially with rural audiences. While preferences have shifted due to the smartphone era, the timeless values of life remain unchanged. Amid this media noise, values seem to fade away, yet Dharwad stands steadfast, evidenced by the overwhelming number of letters received every week and countless phone calls,” said Sharanabasava Cholin, programme head, AIR Dharwad.

“This celebration carries forward its legacy with the aspiration that Akashvani Dharwad continues to shine like a golden light for generations to come,” he added.