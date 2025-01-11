Karnataka leads EV charging stations; ranks third in sales with 1.7 lakh units in 2024

BENGALURU: Karnataka has taken the lead in India's electric vehicle eco-system network — it has the highest number of 5,765 public charging stations, which account for 23 per cent of the national total.

The state also ranks among the top three in the sale of electric vehicles (EVs), contributing to 9 per cent of India’s total sales in 2024. Karnataka recorded sales of over 1.7 lakh EV units, the maximum being two- and three-wheelers.

“This unprecedented growth in EV sales and charging infrastructure in 2024 sets a strong foundation for Prime Minister’s Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM’s E-Drive) scheme to accelerate the shift toward a sustainable and net-zero future,” said the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) report released on Friday.

Data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ Vahan Dashboard and Ministry of Power’s Bureau of Energy Efficiency showed Uttar Pradesh leading in EV sales, contributing to 19% of the national total, followed by Maharashtra at 12%. Karnataka has the highest number of public charging stations, followed by Maharashtra with 3,728 and Uttar Pradesh with 1,989.