Krishna Byregowda says 5,600 farmers to get digital land records under Bagair Hukum

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda said 5,600 farmers will get digital land records this month, under Bagair Hukum. He told revenue officials to convene a meeting with the local MLAs.

The minister convened a video conference meeting with tahsildars and assistant director for land records on Friday and said that under Akrama-Sakrama Bagair Hukum scheme, beneficiaries are eligible to get land. It is the responsibility of the government to issue land records. “In case the eligible person dies, his family members will get it,’’ he said. Officials are responsible for ensuring that records reach the doorsteps of eligible farmers.

The minister said he had set a deadline of January 15 to give records to 15,000 eligible beneficiaries under the Bagair Hukum scheme. “Though officials did not reach the target, they have identified 5,600 beneficiaries. Officials should convene a meeting with MLAs and approve land for eligible people,’’ he said.

The minister expressed displeasure over cases pending before tahsildar courts where applications cannot be kept pending for more than 90 days.