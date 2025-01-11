Yediyurappa, Vijayendra plan state tour to strengthen party ahead of polls

BENGALURU: After holding a series of meetings to take party leaders into confidence, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and senior BJP leaders decided to go on a state tour to strengthen the organisation.

Speaking to media persons after a meeting with leaders from across the state on Friday, Yediyurappa said they had meetings under party state president BY Vijayendra’s leadership and have decided to visit all districts.

In every district, they will hold meetings with around 500-600 party workers to discuss the taluk and zilla panchayat polls and the next Assembly elections. Yediyurappa said they plan to visit two districts a day and the dates for the same will be decided soon.

Vijayendra and senior leaders, including Yediyurappa, held meetings with party leaders, including BJP candidates of the 2023 Assembly polls.

Vijayendra said they discussed measures to strengthen the party ahead of the zilla and taluk panchayat elections.

"It was not about a show of strength, or expelling anyone from the party," he said responding to a question from media persons.