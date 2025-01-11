Yediyurappa, Vijayendra plan state tour to strengthen party ahead of polls

BENGALURU: After holding a series of meetings to take party leaders into confidence, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and senior BJP leaders decided to go on a state tour to strengthen the organisation.
Speaking to media persons after a meeting with leaders from across the state on Friday, Yediyurappa said they had meetings under party state president BY Vijayendra’s leadership and have decided to visit all districts.
In every district, they will hold meetings with around 500-600 party workers to discuss the taluk and zilla panchayat polls and the next Assembly elections. Yediyurappa said they plan to visit two districts a day and the dates for the same will be decided soon.
Vijayendra and senior leaders, including Yediyurappa, held meetings with party leaders, including BJP candidates of the 2023 Assembly polls.
Vijayendra said they discussed measures to strengthen the party ahead of the zilla and taluk panchayat elections.
"It was not about a show of strength, or expelling anyone from the party," he said responding to a question from media persons.
The series of meetings in the BJP and the decision is seen as an effort by Yediyurappa and Vijayendra to take everyone, including those speaking against the state leadership, into confidence.
On the developments in Congress, the BJP leader said during the Belagavi session of the state legislature, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar had stated that they had to snatch the power. The CM and DyCM have to clarify the power-sharing formula in their party, he said.
The BJP state president said Siddaramaiah’s term as CM is coming to an end and “dinner meeting politics” will continue despite directions from their party’s central leadership. The fight in the ruling party has already come out in the open, he said. Shivakumar is desperate to occupy the CM’s post and Siddaramaiah is not willing to give it up, he said. There is no development in the state after Congress came to power, he added.