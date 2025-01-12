Dalit boy beaten to death in Karnataka's Bidar district, two arrested

KALABURAGI/ BIDAR: Police have held two people from Rakshal village of Aurad taluk in connection with the murder of a Dalit youth, said Bidar SP Pradeep Gunte. Speaking with TNIE here on Saturday, Pradeep Gunte said that Rahul and Kishan Rao have been arrested under different sections of Bharatiya Nyay Samhite (BNS) in connection with the incident. Briefing about the incident, Bidar SP said that Dalit youth Sumit (19) was allegedly beaten to death for falling in love with a girl from the Gavli community of Rakshal village in Bidar district.

The victim, Sumith was a B.Sc student from Bedakunda village in Kamalanagar taluk of Bidar. According to the victim’s father Vijaykumar, Sumith was allegedly assaulted by the girl’s brother Rahul and the father of the girl Kishanrao at their Rakshiyal (K) village on January 5. Later, Rahul contacted Sumith’s father and told him that Sumith was assaulted for being with his sister when she was alone at home.

Vijaykumar rushed to Rakshiyal (K) village, along with his friend Veerashetty Hugar. They found Sumith who was injured and battling for life. They took Sumith to Bedakunda village from where he was taken in a car to hospitals in Udgir, and then to Latur in Maharashtra.

Latur police informed their counterparts in Kushnoor police station in Bidar district about the incident. Kushnoor police recorded Vijyakumar’s statement in the hospital in Latur on January 6.

Later, Sumith stopped responding to the treatment and succumbed to injuries on January 8. An autopsy was done in Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences, Bidar.