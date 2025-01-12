GT Devegowda to skip crucial JDS meet to elect new state chief

MYSURU: JDS Core Committee chairman and Chamundeshwari MLA GT Devegowda has maintained that he would not participate in the JDS meeting to be held to pick a new state president.

He cited some important engagement and development works in his constituency for his inability to attend the meeting.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Devegowda said, “Due to unavoidable circumstances, I could not attend the DISHA meeting chaired by the JDS state president and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy. I am not upset with the party leaders.”

The senior leader, however, defended his son GT Harish Gowda batting for his friend Nikhil Kumaraswamy as state unit chief.

Asked about his daughter getting a site under 50:50 scheme of the MUDA, the MLA said RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna is after elected representatives and officials.

“My daughter and son-in-law purchased the sites from those who have sites under the 50:50 scheme and the Lokayukta probe will throw light on the issue. All those who have the sites under 50:50 scheme have the right to sell it. There is a need to investigate and act on those writing anonymous letters posing a threat to society,” he said.