MLC CT Ravi gets threat letter, Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra slams government

BENGALURU: BJP MLC CT Ravi has received an anonymous letter, wherein miscreants have threatened to barge into his house and assault him if he fails to “fall at the feet of the Belagavi leader and apologise to her”. The letter, a copy of which was posted on a social media platform by BJP state president BY Vijayendra, warns that there is a threat to Ravi’s son’s life.

Hitting out at the state government for not taking any action against those who tried to assault Ravi on the Suvarana Vidhana Soudha premises, the BJP state president said the government and police are aware of the forces that are threatening Ravi, but despite that, they are not taking any action as everyone knows that they are part of the Congress.

He said there was an attempt to assault Ravi in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, and even after that he is being constantly threatened. The threat letter sent to him is a serious concern and it cannot be ignored, he added.

He urged the state government to provide special security to Ravi. If such threats to Ravi or any BJP workers continue, the party will take it as a challenge and fight against it, Vijayendra said.

Belagavi police had arrested Ravi for allegedly using a derogatory term against minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. Ravi had denied the charge and accused the police of harassing him. Meanwhile, Ravi has filed a complaint at the Basavanahalli police station in Chikkamagaluru, with regard to the threat letter.