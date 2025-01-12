‘Rahul Gandhi may look at how his family treated Constitution’: TN BJP president K Annamalai

UDUPI: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Saturday stated that senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi may ponder over “how his grandmother and father treated the Indian Constitution”, rather than carrying a red book (Indian Constitution) in his hand.

Speaking at a book release function here, Annamalai said “the Congress utilised Dr BR Ambedkar for only vote-bank politics and insulted him. The Grand Old Party amended the Constitution only to save itself and to remain in power, but BJP brought amendments to the Constitution for the nation’s good, and they were not against the will of Dr Ambedkar”.

Annamalai accused the Opposition of exploiting Dr Ambedkar solely for electoral gains, while disrespecting him. “We have been witnessing the administration of PM Modi, who always functions as per the Constitution. A leader of a political party always brings a small red book in his hand, whenever there is a debate on the Constitution.

He does not know how many pages that book contains, or no idea how many Articles it has. He also does not know how many times his family amended that Constitution,’’ Annamalai said, slamming Rahul Gandhi.