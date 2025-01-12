Siddaramaiah camp may push for Dalit CM to counter DKS

BENGALURU: Factions within the ruling Congress have become active with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah convening the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting here on Monday.

The Siddaramaiah camp is likely to send out a message indirectly to the party high command that it is in favour of a Dalit CM.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy’s meeting with Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Saturday assumes significance in view of the Siddaramaiah camp’s move.

According to sources, their discussion revolved around Monday’s CLP meeting.

As per the agreement reached in 2023, Siddaramaiah, who managed to become CM for the second time, committed to pass on the baton after completing two years of his tenure. Now, with the two-year tenure nearing, Siddaramaiah wants a leader of his choice to succeed him as CM, according to highly placed sources.

The way KPCC president Shivakumar objected to Siddaramaiah’s leadership made the latter take this stand, the sources said. It is with this objective the CM had reportedly suggested Dr Parameshwara to hold a meeting of SC/ST legislators to create an opinion in favour of a Dalit CM. But Shivakumar allegedly got it shelved.

AICC general secretary (in-charge of Karnataka) Randeep Singh Surjewala had instructed Dr Parameshwara not to go ahead with the meeting. Dr Parameshwara, who followed his instruction, however clarified that the meeting had not been cancelled and would be held soon.

Siddaramaiah camp members Dr Parameshwara, public works minister Satish Jarkiholi and cooperation minister KN Rajanna, among others, are likely to meet Surjewala, who will arrive here Sunday evening, and insist that a Dalit leader be made the next CM as per Siddaramaiah’s advice or else the party may face the wrath of SCs and STs, the sources said.

Recently, Rajanna accused the party high command of being anti-SCs and STs for issuing a directive not to hold the meeting of legislators and leaders from these communities. Rajanna was also critical of Shivakumar’s visits to temples, where the latter got his supporters to raise slogans that he is the next CM.