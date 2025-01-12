Siddaramaiah camp may push for Dalit CM to counter DKS

BENGALURU: Factions within the ruling Congress have become active with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah convening the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting here on Monday.
The Siddaramaiah camp is likely to send out a message indirectly to the party high command that it is in favour of a Dalit CM.
Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy’s meeting with Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Saturday assumes significance in view of the Siddaramaiah camp’s move.
According to sources, their discussion revolved around Monday’s CLP meeting.
As per the agreement reached in 2023, Siddaramaiah, who managed to become CM for the second time, committed to pass on the baton after completing two years of his tenure. Now, with the two-year tenure nearing, Siddaramaiah wants a leader of his choice to succeed him as CM, according to highly placed sources.
The way KPCC president Shivakumar objected to Siddaramaiah’s leadership made the latter take this stand, the sources said. It is with this objective the CM had reportedly suggested Dr Parameshwara to hold a meeting of SC/ST legislators to create an opinion in favour of a Dalit CM. But Shivakumar allegedly got it shelved.
AICC general secretary (in-charge of Karnataka) Randeep Singh Surjewala had instructed Dr Parameshwara not to go ahead with the meeting. Dr Parameshwara, who followed his instruction, however clarified that the meeting had not been cancelled and would be held soon.
Siddaramaiah camp members Dr Parameshwara, public works minister Satish Jarkiholi and cooperation minister KN Rajanna, among others, are likely to meet Surjewala, who will arrive here Sunday evening, and insist that a Dalit leader be made the next CM as per Siddaramaiah’s advice or else the party may face the wrath of SCs and STs, the sources said.
Recently, Rajanna accused the party high command of being anti-SCs and STs for issuing a directive not to hold the meeting of legislators and leaders from these communities. Rajanna was also critical of Shivakumar’s visits to temples, where the latter got his supporters to raise slogans that he is the next CM.
Rajanna had suggested that Shivakumar could aspire for CM’s post after the 2028 Assembly elections. Reacting to this, Shivakumar’s brother and former Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh said Rajanna may share his thoughts with the CM and the party high command.
Rajanna, a staunch supporter of Siddaramaiah, might have made these statements to send a message to the high command, according to a Congress leader.
Besides Rajanna, the Siddaramaiah camp had Dr Parameshwara, a senior Congress leader, who was KPCC president for eight years (2010-2018), as its torch-bearer against Shivakumar, the Congress leader said.
Given Dr Parameshwara’s seniority, Surjewala may meet him at his residence. “I have spoken to Surjewala over phone and explained the intention of the SC/ST legislators’ meeting. When Surjewala arrives here, I will hold discussions with him and proceed further,” Dr Parameshwara said on Saturday.
I’LL WORK AS PER HIGH COMMAND’S DICTATES: DCM
SRINGERI: In the wake of recent political developments in the ruling party, DCM DK Shivakumar on Saturday said he was not looking for support from any quarter, but would rather work as per the dictates of the Congress high command. Replying to media queries here about party workers pressurising, and insisting that Shivakumar become the next CM, the latter stated that nobody should pressurise anybody on his behalf, nor does he want anyone’s support.
“I do not want anyone putting pressure on my behalf. I do not want anyone’s support. I do not want any MLA giving his support in my favour. It is between the Congress and me, and I do what the party wants me to do,” he urged. When asked about his recent temple visits, Shivakumar clarified, “I am a firm believer in Dharma.
I offer prayers at home every day. I pray for the welfare of the state, well-wishers and myself. If praying is dubbed as ‘temple run’, then all temples must be closed.” When pointed out that there there have been significant twists and turns in his political career, whenever he visited Sringeri, Shivakumar said not to read too much into it, adding that people have blessed them, and that the CM and he will govern the state for five years, according to the party’s instructions, ignoring what others say.