‘Crisis-torn’ Congress to hold series of meetings today, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah convenes CLP

BENGALURU: As ruling Congress is facing a fresh crisis over leadership with the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah camp – read ministers – holding dinner meetings, the Grand Old Party’s rank and file will gather at three levels on Monday, including the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) which the CM has convened.

Though it is said the CLP will discuss the party’s Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhana conference slated to be held in Belagavi on January 21, other more political issues of leadership and grievances of MLAs, including certain ministers ignoring them, will likely be raised. It will be interesting to see what will the Siddaramaiah camp bring up at these meetings.

It is likely that Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara, Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna and others from the Siddaramaiah camp may continue to push their demand for holding the SC/ST legislators’ meeting which was postponed following instructions from AICC General Secretary, Karnataka in-charge, Randeep Singh Surjewala. Surjewala will take part in all the meetings.

The CM’s camp has grown closer and is trying to consolidate itself after coming to know that Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar was behind getting the meeting postponed.