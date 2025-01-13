Don’t sell land in Ramanagara, will turn to gold: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has some sound realty advice for residents of Ramanagara district: Hold on to your land, it will turn to gold.

Speaking at a public function in Kanakapura on Sunday, he said that Ramanagara district will soon be called Bengaluru South district, following a cabinet decision. The new name will be officially declared after the Central government’s nod. Shivakumar advised people not to sell their lands with Bengaluru South district coming into existence, as the value of their land would appreciate.

He said the Siddaramaiah cabinet has decided to rename Ramanagara as Bengaluru South, and the proposal has been sent to Delhi.

“The intelligence report is pending from the Union Home ministry. I am going to write a letter to the Union minister and Prime Minister in a couple of days. Then it will be officially announced as Bengaluru South district. Ramanagara will remain the district headquarters,” he informed.

“We are from Bengaluru, why should we give up our identity? You cannot imagine what the price of your land will be in future. BJP and JDS leaders are criticising this issue. So why did they (Union minister HD Kumaraswamy) leave their hometown and come here and buy hundreds of acres of land?” he questioned.

“What was the price of land in this area 15 to 20 years ago? How much is it now? Although I could not give you money directly, I have helped you by getting the price of your property appreciated. Thus, I have brought a change in your life,” he claimed.