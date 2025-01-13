DRI seizes Rs 67 crore worth of foreign currency, cocaine at KIA

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has recently carried out multiple high-value seizures at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

Foreign currency, gold, and cocaine worth over Rs 67 crore were confiscated from passengers at Terminal 2, leading to the arrest of several smugglers.

On December 30, DRI officials intercepted an Indian passenger travelling to Dubai and seized US dollars equivalent to Rs 1.71 crore, according to a reliable source.

“A week earlier, on December 27, we seized 2.5 kg of cocaine worth roughly Rs 25 crore. It was being smuggled by an Ethiopian who had arrived in Bengaluru on an Ethiopian Airlines flight,” the source said.