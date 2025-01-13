INTERVIEW | ‘HMPV is just another annual virus, there’s no need to worry’

Amid the HMPV scare, Dr Asima Banu, Professor and HoD of the Microbiology department and Principal of Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), and Nodal Officer for Trauma Care Centre, has a reassuring message: that there is absolutely no reason to worry.

In an interaction with the TNIE editorial team, she shared her views on multiple issues such as healthcare in Karnataka, why people choose private hospitals and what needs to be done to strengthen the medical care system.

Excerpts...

Could you tell us about the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) and how dangerous it is?

Every time, ever year, we have some viral outbreaks in the world. This is a respiratory virus. These are common viruses which cause common seasonal cough and cold. There is nothing to worry about. Covid-19 became a problem because of the mutations. The HMPV we are talking about right now in India, according to the genomic surveillance we did, is not the strain that’s found in China.

Is HMPV just another viral infection?

Yes, it was always there. It comes every year. We saw HMPV in 2001. We have the avian metapneumovirus from 1970s. After that, there have been regular bouts of infections and we don’t bother about them.

The stress is again on wearing a mask. Should we continue to do that?

I always recommend masking. If you have influenza A/B or H1N1, or are visiting a healthcare setup, or have a cough and cold, it is better to wear a mask so it doesn’t spread to others.

How is HMPV different from other viruses in causing kids to be hospitalized?

It is not a severe cough but a prolonged one, often persisting over an extended period. Children, in particular, are experiencing prolonged illness, which is prompting testing. Regarding the two cases reported at Baptist Hospital, I am unsure why they were admitted. However, no casualties have been reported anywhere in Karnataka linked to this issue.