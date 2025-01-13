ISRO to reassess strategy after space docking trial put on hold, yet again

BENGALURU: What looked like an inevitable achievement in the early hours of Sunday, was put on hold by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists, who are closely observing and controlling the two spacecraft of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission.
After bringing the two spacecraft - SDX01 and SDX02 - as close to 230 metres on Saturday evening, at 3:11 am Sunday, the ISRO team posted on ‘X’ that the two satellites were close to each other and were spotted from an inter-satellite distance of 105 metres.
Later, at 5:17 am, ISRO noted that the Chaser and Target spacecraft were clearly visible 15m apart, and posted, “We are just 50 feet away from an exciting handshake.”
The news brought cheer among space science enthusiasts who are hoping for a successful maiden docking mission by ISRO.
At 6.19am, the ISRO team shared the news that the two SpaDeX satellites had been put on hold position at 15 metres, along with photographs of the craft clearly visible at close range.
However, at 7:06 am, the scientists decided to put on hold the docking exercise until further analysis. They said they were successful in bringing the spacecraft just 3m from each other.
However, the scientists did not divulge the reason for moving the spacecraft away from each other to a ‘safer distance’, after they were close to complete the docking experiment, which is crucial for future Gaganyaan and Bharatiya Antariksh missions.
ISRO took to X to say: “A trial attempt to reach upto 3m from 15m is done. Moving back the spacecraft to safer distance. The docking will be done after analysing data further.”
SpaDeX mission taken up at cost of Rs 370cr
Many experts, however, are speculating the reasons. While some said the two were not aligned accurately for the docking to take place, others said the distance between the two was much more than what the scientists had announced and assumed. Some others speculated errors in calculation.
The docking of SDX01 and SDX02 was initially scheduled to take place on January 7. However, after reaching close to 500m, the drift was noted to be more than what was expected, post non-visibility period, and the mission was postponed.
On January 9, when ISRO had planned the docking, the scientists noted that the two spacecraft were at a distance of 225 metres, and that the distance between the two was shrinking and they were slowly moving to the set target. But later they found the two 1.5 kilometres apart, following which the mission was put on hold.
The SpaDeX mission, launched by ISRO’s PSLV-C-60 rocket on December 30, is being undertaken at a cost of Rs 370 crore.
Successful docking
A successful docking is when the two spacecraft lock into each other for easy transfer of supplies, equipment and even astronauts. Before this, the docking of SDX01 and SDX02 was twice postponed on January 7 and January 9.