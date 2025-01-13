ISRO to reassess strategy after space docking trial put on hold, yet again

BENGALURU: What looked like an inevitable achievement in the early hours of Sunday, was put on hold by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists, who are closely observing and controlling the two spacecraft of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission.

After bringing the two spacecraft - SDX01 and SDX02 - as close to 230 metres on Saturday evening, at 3:11 am Sunday, the ISRO team posted on ‘X’ that the two satellites were close to each other and were spotted from an inter-satellite distance of 105 metres.

Later, at 5:17 am, ISRO noted that the Chaser and Target spacecraft were clearly visible 15m apart, and posted, “We are just 50 feet away from an exciting handshake.”

The news brought cheer among space science enthusiasts who are hoping for a successful maiden docking mission by ISRO.

At 6.19am, the ISRO team shared the news that the two SpaDeX satellites had been put on hold position at 15 metres, along with photographs of the craft clearly visible at close range.

However, at 7:06 am, the scientists decided to put on hold the docking exercise until further analysis. They said they were successful in bringing the spacecraft just 3m from each other.

However, the scientists did not divulge the reason for moving the spacecraft away from each other to a ‘safer distance’, after they were close to complete the docking experiment, which is crucial for future Gaganyaan and Bharatiya Antariksh missions.

ISRO took to X to say: “A trial attempt to reach upto 3m from 15m is done. Moving back the spacecraft to safer distance. The docking will be done after analysing data further.”