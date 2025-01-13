Leopard, cubs spotted in Bengaluru's Banashankari VI Stage, residents panic

BENGALURU: A leopard and its cubs were found prowling in the First Block of Banashankari 6th Stage recently, causing panic among residents. Videos of the animals have been captured by the CCTV cameras of an apartment and mobile phones of some residents.

The leopard is said to have entered from the Turahalli Forest which is adjacent to the area.

Prakash RM, a resident of Banashankari, said, “Some days ago, another resident told me that he spotted a leopard near his home. I didn’t believe him. But after I saw the CCTV footage from the apartment, I was convinced. Now, I am scared to go around the area post sunset.”

TS Mahesha, president of Banashankari 6th Stage Resident Welfare Association, said, “As Banashankari 6th Stage is adjacent to Turahalli Forest, leopards often venture into the residential area and then go back into the forest. We have complained to the Kaggalipura Forest Division about the leopard sighting.”

Assistant Conservator of Forest Ravindra said, “So far, there is no photographic or CCTV evidence that a leopard with cubs has been sighted. We are checking the area to ascertain it. One leopard was sighted sitting on a rock in Turahalli Forest from the window of an apartment. That was around a fortnight ago and it was a male.”

Another forest official on the ground said that if a leopard with cubs is wandering, citizens are requested not to disturb them and not to panic. They will go back to the forest. “We request the residents not to pick up the cubs or to have any human imprint on them. We are combing the area for pug marks and any other signs,” he added.