Man from Bihar arrested for cutting udders of three cows

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old man from Bihar has been arrested for reportedly cutting the udders of three cows at Vinayak Nagar.

The police have identified the accused as Sheikh Nasru, who hails from the Champaran district of Bihar. He was found to have done the act after being drunk. He works as a helper in a plastic and cloth bag stitching shop which is 50 meters away from the place of incident. The accused was arrested on Sunday evening and was produced at a magistrate's house.

"No other person is found to be involved. He has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody till 24th January.The cows after being treated are presently out of danger," S Girish, DCP(west) said.

The incident had happened in the early hours of Sunday.

An FIR was registered by the jurisdictional Cottonpet police under the Cruelty to Animals Act and sec 325 of BNS.