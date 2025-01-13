Mom jumps into Almatti canal with four children; children drown, mom rescued

VIJAYAPURA: In a tragic incident, a woman identified as Bhagya Bhajanti, attempted to end her life along with her four children by jumping into one of the canals of Almatti dam near Benal bridge on Monday.

While all four of her children died of drowning, the woman was rescued by some locals after noticing the incident.

The deceased have been identified as Tanu Bhajantri (5 years old), Raksha (3) and the twin children Hasain and Husain (13 months). All the victims are said to be natives of Telagi village in Kolhar taluk.

According to the reports, the woman decided to take the extreme step due to domestic problems and disputes with the family members. Nidagundi police have registered the case.