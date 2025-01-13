Price of Toor Dal drops significantly with arrival of new crop

Lahoti also mentioned that the price of Gram Dal has dropped by Rs 10 per kilogram. “It was selling between Rs 100 and Rs 115 per kilogram in November and December, and now in January it is being sold at Rs 80 to Rs 90 per kilogram. It will go down further by Rs 5 to Rs 7 per kilogram,” he added.

Nasser C, Manager at the large retailer PK Group, with over 40 outlets in Bengaluru, stated, “Kalaburagi is the hub for Toor Dal production in Karnataka. There is a dip in all varieties of dal. The imported Toor Dal (from African countries), which used to sell for Rs 125, is now available for Rs 100 to Rs 102 in the APMC yard.” He further added, “The leading brand Shivling is now available for Rs 155 per kilogram, while a popular dal brand from Gujarat is available for Rs 146 per kilogram.”

Faizal, Treasurer of the Bangalore Merchants Association, said, “The benefits will definitely be passed on to the consumer. Whenever the price goes up in the market, the increase is passed onto the customer, and when it dips, the customer gets the benefit of it. We take our margin in it.”

Consumers are pleased with the price drop. Geetha R, a homemaker, shared, “Toor Dal is very important for the common man. It is good for all of us that the price has come down. I hope the price further goes down to make it affordable for everyone.” Another homemaker, Dhivya, said, “I am relieved. I use Toor Dal every day. The surge in its price had impacted our monthly grocery budget.”