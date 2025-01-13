Price of Toor Dal drops significantly with arrival of new crop

BENGALURU: In a welcome development for households grappling with the rising cost of groceries, the price of Toor Dal has dropped significantly with the arrival of the new crop. The price has reduced by Rs 30 per kilogram and is expected to fall even further. The price of Gram Dal has also seen a decline.
Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, former president of the Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a prominent figure in the pulses trade in the city, told TNIE, “The new crop has reduced the price of Toor Dal substantially. From prices ranging between Rs 150 and Rs 175 in the final months of last year, it is now selling at Rs 120 to Rs 145 in the wholesale market.”
Households typically purchase between 2 kg and 5 kg of dal per month. Lahoti added, “The retailers who purchase it from us will pass on the benefit to the consumers. It will offer relief to lakhs of households in the State and across the country. The price will go down further in the coming months.” The states of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat are the primary producers of the crop in the country.
Lahoti also mentioned that the price of Gram Dal has dropped by Rs 10 per kilogram. “It was selling between Rs 100 and Rs 115 per kilogram in November and December, and now in January it is being sold at Rs 80 to Rs 90 per kilogram. It will go down further by Rs 5 to Rs 7 per kilogram,” he added.
Nasser C, Manager at the large retailer PK Group, with over 40 outlets in Bengaluru, stated, “Kalaburagi is the hub for Toor Dal production in Karnataka. There is a dip in all varieties of dal. The imported Toor Dal (from African countries), which used to sell for Rs 125, is now available for Rs 100 to Rs 102 in the APMC yard.” He further added, “The leading brand Shivling is now available for Rs 155 per kilogram, while a popular dal brand from Gujarat is available for Rs 146 per kilogram.”
Faizal, Treasurer of the Bangalore Merchants Association, said, “The benefits will definitely be passed on to the consumer. Whenever the price goes up in the market, the increase is passed onto the customer, and when it dips, the customer gets the benefit of it. We take our margin in it.”
Consumers are pleased with the price drop. Geetha R, a homemaker, shared, “Toor Dal is very important for the common man. It is good for all of us that the price has come down. I hope the price further goes down to make it affordable for everyone.” Another homemaker, Dhivya, said, “I am relieved. I use Toor Dal every day. The surge in its price had impacted our monthly grocery budget.”