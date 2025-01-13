Record passports issued in Karnataka, thanks to demand from Tier 2, 3 cities

BENGALURU: The desire to travel abroad from residents of Karnataka, particularly those in the Tier 2 and 3 cities, has kept the Regional Passport Office extremely busy last year. It has broken all past records with 8,83,755 passports issued in 2024.

“This figure bests our previous high recorded in 2023 by 34,000 passports thereby recording a 4% increase. What is driving the growth is the surge in applications received from the Tier 2 and 3 cities in Karnataka,” Regional Passport Officer, Bengaluru, Krishna K told The New Indian Express.

Karnataka has 23 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs). “Post Covid-19, we have witnessed a surge in applications from POPSKs in these cities. An average of 700 to 800 applications are submitted to us through them daily,” Krishna added.

Post-Covid-19, international travel has bounced back and hence the demand for passport services has been growing steadily, he said. There is a surge in Indians travelling abroad for work, education or for sightseeing purposes.