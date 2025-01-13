Tension flares after miscreants cut udders of three cows in Bengaluru's Cottonpet

BENGALURU: Tension flared up in the Cottonpet area in Bengaluru West on Sunday morning after unidentified miscreants inflicted injuries on the udders of three cows on Pension Mohalla Road behind Vinayaka Theatre. A large number of people gathered as the news spread, leading to tension.

The police said the incident came to light early on Sunday morning when a local resident noticed a pool of blood at the place where the cows were tied to a post on the roadside. He found injuries on the udders of three cows and alerted the cow owner, Karna, who stays 500 metres away from the spot.

Karna immediately informed a veterinary doctor and also called the police. The police visited the spot, recorded statements. Based on Karna’s complaint, a case was registered under Section 325 (mischief by killing or maiming animals) of BNS and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

A senior police officer said that over six cows were tied on the roadside and of them, three had injuries.