‘White elephant’ bus terminal to become shopping complex

BENGALURU: After unsuccessful attempts to convert Basaveshwara Bus Terminal in Peenya, off Tumakuru Road into an electric bus depot, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is now considering leasing the space for commercial purposes, such as a shopping complex, marriage hall, hospital or educational institution.

The terminal, which costs the corporation lakhs annually in maintenance, security, water and electricity, has become a financial burden without generating any revenue. It was built at a cost of Rs 40 crore.

An official from the bus corporation recalled that construction of the bus terminal began in 2011 and was operational in 2014.

The terminal primarily intended to ease the load on the Kempegowda Bus Terminal by diverting buses heading towards North Karnataka, Tumakuru, Hassan, Chitradurga and other areas to Basaveshwara bus terminal. However, owing to poor patronage, the idea was dropped and the bus terminal has remained empty ever since, he added.

“Over the years, several attempts were made to revive the bus terminal. Plans to use it as a Metro station were also considered but later dropped. Subsequently, a proposal to turn it into an electric bus depot was also shelved, but that didn’t take off either,” the official said.

On the other hand, efforts to lease the terminal to government institutions have so far yielded no results.

“While officials from different institutions inspected the facility, none have confirmed their interests till date,” he said.

To address this issue, the KSRTC has now invited applications to convert the terminal into a shopping complex or other commercial establishments, in hopes of generating some revenue for the under-utilised bus terminal.