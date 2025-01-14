AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala hints at cabinet reshuffle after mins’ appraisal

Both Surjewala and Shivakumar, KPCC president, issued instructions to the party’s rank and file, and reminded them that senior leader Sonia Gandhi had declined the offer to become prime minister.

Siddaramaiah said the credit of the party’s victory in the bypolls to Sandur, Shiggaon and Channapatna should not go to any individual but to the entire leadership, including ministers, and workers. Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara and Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna, who were planning to hold a separate meeting of SC/ST MLAs, and which Surjewala had put on hold, was absent.

“If ministers and MLAs do not toe the high command’s line, how can I reprimand the party’s workers for violating party discipline? The government exists because of the party. The party is like a mother and government is a child. It is not good if any leader feels he or she is above the party. I have requested multiple times not to issue any statements.