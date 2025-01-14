BBMP chief orders FIRs against unauthorised posters and banners

BENGALURU: Following a surge of unauthorised posters and banners for the birthday celebration of BDA Chairman and MLA NA Harris across Nandan Ground in Austin Town, Ulsoor, Ashok Nagar and across Shanthi Nagar, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath directed officers to file FIRs against those responsible.
Addressing a meeting held at the BBMP headquarters today, Girinath emphasised the need to eliminate unauthorised advertisements across all the eight zones of the corporation and instructed officers to take strict measures to prevent their recurrence.
“All unauthorised advertisements must be removed, and FIRs should be filed against those who put them up. Steps should be taken to ensure such violations do not happen again,” he stated.
Further, he also addressed another pressing issue-- properties evading property tax within BBMP limits. “Identify the number of properties are out of the property tax scope and ensure they are brought into the tax net, “ Girinath added.