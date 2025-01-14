BBMP chief orders FIRs against unauthorised posters and banners

BENGALURU: Following a surge of unauthorised posters and banners for the birthday celebration of BDA Chairman and MLA NA Harris across Nandan Ground in Austin Town, Ulsoor, Ashok Nagar and across Shanthi Nagar, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath directed officers to file FIRs against those responsible.

Addressing a meeting held at the BBMP headquarters today, Girinath emphasised the need to eliminate unauthorised advertisements across all the eight zones of the corporation and instructed officers to take strict measures to prevent their recurrence.