BBMP introduces streamlined process for banks to obtain e-khata for SARFAESI properties

Banks and financial institutions must follow steps such as accessing the e-khata application platform, identifying the property based on the ePID, name, or search options, and entering the property tax SAS number.

Institutions must select the ‘Do not have the registered deed’ option for recording banks/financial institutions based on the sale certificate.

The institutions must upload the original sale certificate issued under the SARFAESI Act by the bank/financial institution, the registered deed in favor of the owner/khatadar, the registered mortgage deed in favor of the bank by the owner/khatadar, and an authorization letter in favor of the person duly authorized. The institutions must also upload the Encumbrance Certificate (EC) number.