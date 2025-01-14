BBMP launches new website to issue khatas to five lakh properties
BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has launched a website to facilitate property owners in obtaining khata. Around five lakh properties in BBMP limits are estimated not to have khatas. The BBMP’s move is aimed at bringing these properties under the tax ambit and generating more revenue through property tax.
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath stated that these properties are currently being transacted in sub-registrar’s offices without any khata, and many of them are not paying BBMP property tax. Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar has taken the initiative to bring these properties under the tax net, which will boost revenue collections.
“The corporation has introduced an online system where citizens can submit documents to get a new khata. If you do not have a BBMP khata, please apply online on the BBMP website @https://bbmp.karnataka.gov.in/newkhata. If you are already applying for an e-khata to replace the handwritten khata obtained from BBMP, then you should not apply for a new khata. Such an attempt to duplicate khata is illegal,” said Girinath.
He also appealed to the owners not to fall prey to brokers and advised them not to visit anyone for a BBMP khata, as online applications will be processed smoothly.
Documents to be submitted:
(i) Sale/registration deed
(ii) Aadhaar
(iii) EC certificate
(iv) Property photo
(v) BESCOM IDs