BBMP launches new website to issue khatas to five lakh properties

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has launched a website to facilitate property owners in obtaining khata. Around five lakh properties in BBMP limits are estimated not to have khatas. The BBMP’s move is aimed at bringing these properties under the tax ambit and generating more revenue through property tax.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath stated that these properties are currently being transacted in sub-registrar’s offices without any khata, and many of them are not paying BBMP property tax. Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar has taken the initiative to bring these properties under the tax net, which will boost revenue collections.