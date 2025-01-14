Bihar man held for cutting cows’ udders

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old man from Bihar was arrested for allegedly slashing the udders of three cows in Vinayaka Nagar, Cottonpet.

Police identified the accused as Sheikh Nasru, from Champaran district in Bihar. He works as a helper in a plastic and cloth bag stitching shop located 50m away from the cowshed. He was found to have committed the act in an inebriated condition.

Nasru is said to be a repeat offender -- last year, he was caught by the public for the dastardly act of inserting a pipe into a cow’s private part. People had beaten him up before letting him off.

Nasru was arrested on Sunday evening and produced before a magistrate. “No other person is found to be involved. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody till January 24.