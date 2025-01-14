BJP govt to blame for bill payment issues, says PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi

BELAGAVI: The state government is facing a tough situation in clearing pending bills of contractors due to the crisis created by the previous BJP government, alleged PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi. He said the previous government had granted work contracts to several parties, despite a paucity of funds.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Monday, he claimed that the works taken up by the BJP government during the last two years of its term, without having financial back-up, had led to the huge pendency of bills in the PWD Department. The minister added that he would initiate measures to clear the bills in phases, in the coming days.