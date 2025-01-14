BJP govt to blame for bill payment issues, says PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi

BELAGAVI: The state government is facing a tough situation in clearing pending bills of contractors due to the crisis created by the previous BJP government, alleged PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi. He said the previous government had granted work contracts to several parties, despite a paucity of funds.
Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Monday, he claimed that the works taken up by the BJP government during the last two years of its term, without having financial back-up, had led to the huge pendency of bills in the PWD Department. The minister added that he would initiate measures to clear the bills in phases, in the coming days.
On the rising demands from the contractors for release of their pending bills, Satish said his department already held a meeting and was taking steps to overcome problems. He said his department had assured all the affected contractors of clearing their bills and sought their cooperation.
Reacting to a question from reporters that a tussle between him and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had begun with regard to the appointment of a new KPCC president, he said so far, such a situation had not arisen and added that he would comment on the issue when the process of having a new KPCC chief began.