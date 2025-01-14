BMTC to introduce 320 air-conditioned electric buses, focus on airport and tech corridors

BENGALURU: For the first time, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is set to introduce 320 air-conditioned electric buses to its fleet. A significant portion of these e-buses will be deployed for the airport service, Vayu Vajra, connecting various parts of the city to Kempegowda International Airport. The new buses will replace the aging Volvo buses, aligning with the airport’s growing passenger traffic and round-the-clock operations.
Speaking to TNIE, BMTC’s Chief Traffic Manager (Operations), GT Prabhakar Reddy, said, “While BMTC is already operating many electric buses, none of them are air-conditioned. To add AC e-buses to our fleet, the bus corporation signed an agreement with a private firm to provide buses under the GCC (Gross Cost Contract) model. As per the agreement, 320 e-buses will be handed over to BMTC for operations in a phased manner.”
Under the GCC model, BMTC will lease the buses from the private firm Ohm Global Mobility. Ohm will provide the buses along with charging infrastructure and drivers. Additionally, BMTC will provide conductors and will pay Rs 65.8 per kilometre to the firm.
He said the trial run of five AC e-buses is underway. “As a regular practice before adding any new buses to our fleet, a trial run is held to check the performance of these buses on various parameters. The trials are ongoing, and soon a significant number of buses will be added to serve people,” he said.
He further added that, apart from the airport route, buses will also be added to other routes, especially those in the tech corridors of Bengaluru.
Stating that the majority of these new AC e-buses will be added to the airport route, Reddy said, “These buses will be operated mainly on the airport service, gradually replacing the existing old Volvo buses. The aging Volvo buses will be reassigned to other routes and gradually scrapped.”