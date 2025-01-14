BMTC to introduce 320 air-conditioned electric buses, focus on airport and tech corridors

He said the trial run of five AC e-buses is underway. “As a regular practice before adding any new buses to our fleet, a trial run is held to check the performance of these buses on various parameters. The trials are ongoing, and soon a significant number of buses will be added to serve people,” he said.

He further added that, apart from the airport route, buses will also be added to other routes, especially those in the tech corridors of Bengaluru.

Stating that the majority of these new AC e-buses will be added to the airport route, Reddy said, “These buses will be operated mainly on the airport service, gradually replacing the existing old Volvo buses. The aging Volvo buses will be reassigned to other routes and gradually scrapped.”