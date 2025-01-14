CET application process gets simpler, candidates can apply using mobile phones

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah laid the foundation for the building which is being constructed at a cost of Rs 30 crore. The Chief Ministerr also distributed certificates to candidates who had qualified the CET-24 exams.

Dr Sudhakar introduced a ‘One-Time Registration’ portal for recruitment exams, which will streamline the application process by allowing candidates to register once and use the same registration number for future exams. The minister also announced plans to implement computer-based testing (CBT) for recruitment exams to enhance transparency.

He said that discussions are already in progress with bodies like KPSC and Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences. “Initially, exams with fewer candidates will adopt the CBT system, with an expansion plan to cover all exams in the future.”

The minister also released the ‘CET Guidance Manual,’ a 12-page booklet containing information about CET 2025. The manual will be distributed to PUC students in the government, government-aided, Navodaya, and Kendriya Vidyalayas.

Dr Sudhakar mentioned that to ease the operational load of KEA, the government is considering installing a dedicated server for KEA to manage both the admission and recruitment processes more efficiently.

Additionally, the establishment of separate divisions for admissions and recruitment is also being explored, he said.