Changes in Whitefield station to boost purple line frequency

BENGALURU: Following repeated criticism of jam-packed trains, Namma Metro has now begun work on two upgrades at the Kadugodi (Whitefield) station to facilitate faster train operations with better frequency on the Purple Line.

Top officials of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) visited this terminating station of the Purple Line on Monday. In a related development, the first regular train dispatched from China to Kolkata port and then Chennai reached Peenya on Sunday night.

The Purple Line runs for 43.49 km between Challaghatta and Whitefield.

A senior operations official told TNIE, “At present, trains go up to the Whitefield depot, which is situated some distance away, and take a turn before arriving at Whitefield Metro station to start a new trip. What we are working on now is extending the existing Shunting Neck (additional side track) on the viaduct by an extra 40 meters so that trains can turn at the tracks here.”