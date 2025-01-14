CLP exposes rift in CM, DyCM camps

BENGALURU: The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting convened by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at a hotel here on Monday evening, to send out a message that there was no factionalism within the party, only exposed the differences between the CM’s and DyCM DK Shivakumar’s camps.

In his speech, Shivakumar, giving all credit for implementation of the state-of-the-art District Congress office at Belagavi to Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, irked PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, the present district minister. Satish went on to the dais and sought a separate appointment with Surjewala on Tuesday.

He took strong exception to Shivakumar’s statement, saying, “It is an insult to us (brothers Satish and Ramesh Jarkiholi) as we initiated the process. Ramesh identified the site and I spent Rs 3 crore from my own pocket,” Satish claimed.

He elaborated on his contribution to the party, saying he had won Chikkodi LS seat through his daughter Priyanka and the Shiggaon bypolls, and also claimed to have helped Laxmi politically by backing her son Mrinal in the 2024 LS polls.

Notwithstanding Satish’s claims, Laxmi too went on the dais despite being advised by senior leaders, including MLC MR Seetharam, and gave her version of the construction of DCC Bhavan. She did not pay heed to Shivakumar’s advice either, sources told The New Indian Express.