CLP exposes rift in CM, DyCM camps

BENGALURU: The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting convened by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at a hotel here on Monday evening, to send out a message that there was no factionalism within the party, only exposed the differences between the CM’s and DyCM DK Shivakumar’s camps.
In his speech, Shivakumar, giving all credit for implementation of the state-of-the-art District Congress office at Belagavi to Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, irked PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, the present district minister. Satish went on to the dais and sought a separate appointment with Surjewala on Tuesday.
He took strong exception to Shivakumar’s statement, saying, “It is an insult to us (brothers Satish and Ramesh Jarkiholi) as we initiated the process. Ramesh identified the site and I spent Rs 3 crore from my own pocket,” Satish claimed.
He elaborated on his contribution to the party, saying he had won Chikkodi LS seat through his daughter Priyanka and the Shiggaon bypolls, and also claimed to have helped Laxmi politically by backing her son Mrinal in the 2024 LS polls.
Siddu plans CLP meeting before budget
Notwithstanding Satish’s claims, Laxmi too went on the dais despite being advised by senior leaders, including MLC MR Seetharam, and gave her version of the construction of DCC Bhavan. She did not pay heed to Shivakumar’s advice either, sources told The New Indian Express.
Laxmi said that as District Congress Committee (DCC) president, with the help of then minister Vinaykumar Sorake, she had managed to get the site at a reasonable price and built the Congress office by pooling in funds. “Should we not get recognition for our efforts?”she asked. The CM, DyCM and Surjewala calmed down the situation.
Earlier, Siddaramaiah had suggested to all legislators that everybody, including himself and Shivakumar, obey the high command’s decisions and maintain discipline, and that the party’s interest is paramount. He claimed that he had allocated additional funds of Rs 10 crore each to every assembly constituency, including those represented by opposition party legislators. “I will call another CLP to hear the suggestions of party MLAs ahead of the budget,” he promised, though it is said that he said so last year too, but did not keep his word.
Surjewala instructed MLAs to contribute to the success of the ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan’ conference to be held at Belagavi on January 21. The CLP meeting was successful to the extent that no MLA spoke against the leadership or about the SC/ST MLAs’ meeting which the Siddaramaiah camp is planning to hold.
Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara and Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna, too, were mute spectators as Surjewala issued instructions that no leader should violate the party’s discipline.