Congress govt trying to protect real culprits: BJP’s Bhaskar Rao

He hit out at Chamarajapet MLA and minister Zameer Ahmed Khan for his remarks that he would buy three cows for the owners of the cows that faced violence. “It is shocking. Is it a toy for him to buy and give cows?” he said.

The BJP leader said the police arrested a mentally-unstable person, who is not connected with the case and trying to plant evidence to prove that he committed the crime.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said the police must arrest those who are responsible for cutting the udders of the three cows and not just show some arrest in the case. He said the police must question the arrested person and find out who is behind such an inhuman act.

The BJP leader criticised the Congress’ series of meetings and said the problems in the Congress will not end after AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala’s meetings. He said Congress MLAs want clarity on the high command’s promise to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on power-sharing.