DK Shivakumar hints at reshuffling board appointments to ensure loyal party workers get posts

BENGALURU: The appointments to boards and corporations are likely to create a rift in the ruling Congress, with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar here on Monday saying that he will reshuffle the list being prepared by the panel headed by Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara.
“There were indications of some leaders calling for their supporters, rather than loyal party workers. Don’t worry, the appointments will happen soon! They will be reshuffled on priority, and accomplished block Congress presidents would get posts, since they have toiled to bring the party to power,” Shivakumar assured party workers at the general body meeting held at Bharat Jodo Bhavan here.
The deserving DCC presidents will also be considered, he added. Meanwhile, he asked the DCC presidents to report to him or Energy Minister KJ George, if the concerned district ministers do not cooperate with them, with regard to acquisition of land to construct the Gandhi Congress Bhavans. “We will forward such complaints to the high command,” he warned.
CM Siddaramaiah said the appointments will be done with the filling of director, and president and vice-president posts that remain vacant in certain boards and corporations. Parameshwara submitted the list, which will be implemented soon, as the workers are the strength of the party, he remarked.