DK Shivakumar hints at reshuffling board appointments to ensure loyal party workers get posts

BENGALURU: The appointments to boards and corporations are likely to create a rift in the ruling Congress, with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar here on Monday saying that he will reshuffle the list being prepared by the panel headed by Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara.

“There were indications of some leaders calling for their supporters, rather than loyal party workers. Don’t worry, the appointments will happen soon! They will be reshuffled on priority, and accomplished block Congress presidents would get posts, since they have toiled to bring the party to power,” Shivakumar assured party workers at the general body meeting held at Bharat Jodo Bhavan here.